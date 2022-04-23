ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Adam Oller: Hit hard in Friday's loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Oller (0-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on five hits and two walks over five innings as the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Struggles again in blowout loss

Conley finished with four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and five assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 102-77 loss to Dallas. It's been an overall disastrous series for the veteran guard, who's scored six points or fewer in three of the last four games. Outside of a 21-point, six-assist, two-steal showing in Game 3, Conley has been nearly invisible on the offensive end. In Games 2, 4 and 5, Conley has scored only 10 total points on a combined 3-of-23 shooting, including 1-of-10 from three-point territory. With Donovan Mitchell appearing to tweak his hamstring late in Monday's loss, Conley may be counted on more than ever in Thursday's win-or-go-home Game 6 back in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Placed on injured list

Rosario was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina. Rosario's vision issues may explain his poor start to the season, as he's hit just .068/.163/.091 through 15 games. He's expected to undergo surgery to correct the issue, a procedure which will keep him out for 8-to-12 weeks. Guillermo Heredia, Orlando Arcia, Travis Demeritte and Alex Dickerson could all see more time in the outfield corners in his absence.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Richie Palacios: Two hits in big-league debut

Palacios went 2-for-3 in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Angels. Monday's contest was Palacios' big-league debut -- he filled in for fellow rookie Steven Kwan (hamstring) in left field. The Guardians ran into a stingy performance from Michael Lorenzen and the Angels' bullpen, with Palacios being the only batter to rack up multiple hits for the visitors. The 24-year-old should get a chance to play at least semi-regularly as long as he's in the majors, though he may be limited to hitting in the bottom half of the order.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Activated from IL

Chafin was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The lefty reliever signed with the Tigers this offseason, but he suffered a groin injury during spring training, which has delayed his 2022 debut. Chafin is now ready to go and will look to build off of his career year from 2021, where he produced a 1.83 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 68.2 innings with the Cubs and Athletics. He'll likely operate as a set-up man to Gregory Soto, pitching in high-leverage situations this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Harri Sateri: Starting Wednesday

Sateri has been named the starter for Wednesday's game in Dallas, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Sateri is still looking for his first win of the season after posting horrible ratios (5.87 GAA, .822 save percentage) across four appearances. The 32-year-old has just 13 games of NHL experience under his belt and doesn't appear close to receiving additional top-level opportunities anytime soon.
NHL
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
FanSided

Packers targeting massive trade to get Aaron Rodgers an elite weapon

The Packers are in dire need of weapons after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders, but they could be looking to Las Vegas for the remedy. Perhaps the biggest question the Green Bay Packers face entering the 2022 NFL Draft and the remainder of the offseason is how they are going to build the offense around Aaron Rodgers. After the club traded away Davante Adams to the Raiders, that left a gaping hole in the wide receiver room and group of pass-catchers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard announces he is transferring back to former team

Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
UNION CITY, TN
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
CBS Sports

USFL Week 3 Power Rankings: New No. 1 as New Orleans Breakers ascend to top spot behind Kyle Sloter

Now that we're a couple of weeks into the USFL's inaugural season, we're starting to see the contenders separate themselves from the bunch. With that comes some significant shakeup in our power rankings, including a new No. 1 overall team that has quickly begun establishing itself as the team to beat in the league. Not only is there movement at the very top, but we've also seen a previously seventh-ranked club catapult inside the top three.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Still sidelined

Zuccarello (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Arizona, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. Zuccarello will miss a second straight contest with his lower-body issue. At this point it isn't clear if Zuccarello, who's racked up 24 goals and 79 points through 70 games this campaign, will be ready to return before the playoffs get underway.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Ready to rock

Verhaeghe (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston. Verhaeghe is expected to return to a top-line role and a spot on the second power-play unit Tuesday. The 26-year-old forward has racked up 22 goals and 53 points through 26 games this campaign.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Not listed on injury report

Williams (eye) is not listed on the Grizzlies' injury report ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 against the Timberwolves. The rookie departed Saturday's Game 4 after taking a hit to the eye, but it doesn't look to be anything of real concern. Williams found himself in the starting five for much of the regular season, but with Memphis at full strength to begin the playoffs, his role has tapered off a bit in Round 1. Over the first four games of the series, he's played 10, 19, eight and 14 minutes, respectively, totaling 28 points, one rebound, one assist, two steals and three three-pointers.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in both runs Monday

O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets. Max Scherzer and Miles Mikolas put on a pitching duel for most of the game. O'Neill was able to open the scoring in the eighth with a two-run single off Trevor May, but the Mets rallied for the win in the ninth. O'Neill's been solid from a run-production standpoint with 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 14 contests. He's added a home run, two doubles and two stolen bases while posting a .216/.300/.314 slash line.
MLB

