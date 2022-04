This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This week that includes 40 MPH e-bikes from Vintage Electric Bikes, several new models released by companies like Lectric eBikes, Ride1Up, Blix, and Luna, our best look yet at the upcoming Ducati racing electric motorcycle in action, and lots more. We’re also joined in the beginning of the show by Vintage Electric Bikes’ founder Andrew Davidge for even more insight on the company’s fast and eye-catching electric bikes.

