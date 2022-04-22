ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Mountain Hawks Primed for Weekend Series at Bucknell

lehighsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. – After getting an important Patriot League victory over Lafayette Wednesday afternoon at home, the Lehigh baseball team goes back on the road this weekend, taking on Bucknell for three games at DePew Field in Lewisburg. The Mountain Hawks (18-18, 6-9 PL) play the Bison (16-19, 12-7 PL) twice...

Franklin County Free Press

Ship U: Women’s Lacrosse Team Gets the Win

At the Keystone Field Saturday the Shippensburg University lacrosse team had an impressive road effort at Kutztown. The Raiders defeating the Golden Bears by a score of 14-7. Shippensburg (4-11, 2-8 PSAC East) got four goals each from graduate Alana Cardaci and senior Hannah Seifried as the Raiders built a 7-4 lead at halftime and kept Kutztown (4-11, 1-9) to only two goals or less per quarter.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NJ.com

Times of Trenton softball notebook: Bordentown makes Hammonton Tourney final

Bordentown saw its 13-game win streak to start the season come to an end, but it took the top team in the state to end it. The Scotties, ranked No. 6 in the most recent NJ.com Top 20, made the final of the Hammonton Invitational over the weekend, outscoring No. 15 Steinert, Rancocas Valley and Hammonton a combined 20-5 before running into No. 1 Donovan Catholic in the final for a 5-1 loss. Bordentown became just the third team in Donovan Catholic’s 13 games this season to score even a run against the Griffins, and the Scotties did that with a first-inning RBI from Brianna Fischer. Bordentown junior Allison Hoppe had a busy week in the circle, throwing 24 of a possible 27 innings over the two-day Hammonton tournament, accruing an ERA of just 0.58 for the tournament. Along with a four-inning outing against Montgomery early last week, Hoppe had a Ks-per-seven of 11.3 for the week, peaking at 14 Ks against Steinert. The week ahead will offer another chance for a win against a current NJ.com Top 20 team, heading to No. 10 Kingsway on Thursday.
BORDENTOWN, NJ

