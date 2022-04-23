Ranking the 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' Main Cast by Speed

According to a new report, Ubisoft has internally delayed the next Ghost Recon game. The Ghost Recon series has quickly become one of Ubisoft's most reliable franchises after soft-rebooting the series. The game was a much more traditional military shooter up until Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which took the series into the open world with a focus on special forces taking down drug cartels. Its sequel, Breakpoint, followed in its footsteps by doubling down on the open world. The last game received a mixed reception at launch and Ubisoft recently announced it would no longer be supporting the title, but it seems like the next Ghost Recon is still years away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO