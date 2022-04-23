ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

High winds again Saturday as storm system lingers

9News
 3 days ago

Red Flag Warnings and High Wind...

www.9news.com

CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The Next Storm Is Different, The Metro Area Could Actually Get Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s now been more than three weeks since Denver has seen significant moisture. A shift in the weather pattern should soon break that streak. Colorado’s northern mountains received some light snow from a cold front Tuesday night but as expected, the front brought zero moisture to Denver and the Front Range. The only change in the metro area will be slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday. After officially reaching 80 degrees on Tuesday, it will be 5-10 degrees cooler which is still 5-10 degrees above normal. (source: CBS) Fire danger will continue to be elevated virtually everywhere but the highest concern is...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow possible in Colorado during multi-day storm

More snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and it could drop a few inches to about a foot in the mountain region. The current hazardous weather report from the National Weather Service states that four to eight inches could fall on elevated peaks in western Colorado and eastern Utah, with the most snow expected in northern ranges. This storm would stretch from Friday through Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Sunday, Turning Cloudy With A Few Evening Showers In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A weather system will produce areas of light snow in the mountains on Sunday with some places picking up 4 to 8 inches before the day ends. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the central and south-central mountains. Some in the advisory could even get as much as 10 to 12 inches of additional snow. In Denver and along the Front Range the clouds will increase throughout the day with mostly cloudy to overcast conditions expected by sunset. There is even a chance for some light rain or snow showers to...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

I-70 Reopened After Hours-Long Closure In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure was lifted hours later just after midnight. #I70 eastbound: Roadway reopened to traffic at Exit 176 – Vail. https://t.co/vKlSpQvTfy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 24, 2022 The closure started for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it started at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the...
VAIL, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Storm damage closes Western Nebraska Regional Airport Saturday

SCOTTSBLUFF - Damage from hurricane force winds Friday forced the closure of a Nebraska Panhandle airport Saturday. Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff cancelled all flights, closed the restaurant and was not giving access to rental cars Saturday because of damage the airport sustained during a high-wind event Friday. The...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Storm Will Bring Rain, Wind and Snow to SoCal

It's not quite April yet, but some much-needed spring showers are on the way early Monday morning to water flowers at the SoCal coasts, blow breezes through the mountains and deserts, and drop snow at high elevations. Clouds can already be spotted in parts of the region Sunday afternoon, but...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Wildfires keep area departments busy Friday

SIDNEY - The Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado experienced dangerous fire weather conditions Friday. The region was placed in a red flag warning Friday due to record-setting heat, and dry and windy conditions. In addition, severe thunderstorms created cloud-to-ground lightning, which is blamed for at least one wildfire south of Sunol. The warnings lasted until midnight.
SIDNEY, NE
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo under 'extreme critical' fire conditions

Strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity have led to “extreme critical” fire conditions in Pueblo, the National Weather Service said Friday. "If a fire starts, it will be almost impossible to control," it said in a statement. Less serious, but still potentially devastating fire weather conditions were...
PUEBLO, CO

