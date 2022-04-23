ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MA

Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvGbM_0fI57XiT00

BERLIN (AP) — Twitter says it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change, echoing a policy already in place at Google.

“Ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company said in a statement outlining its new policy Friday.

There was no indication that the change would affect what users post on the social media site, which along with Facebook has been targeted by groups seeking to promote misleading claims about climate change.

Twitter confirms an edit button is in the works

The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed upon a deal requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content.

Twitter said it would provide more information in the coming months on how it plans to provide “reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations” its users engage in, including from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The U.N.-backed science panel’s reports on the causes and effects of climate change provide the basis for international negotiations to curb climate change.

The company already has a dedicated climate topic on its site and offered what it described as “pre-bunks” during last year’s U.N. climate conference to counter misinformation surrounding climate change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Will Elon Musk restore Trump’s Twitter account?

Twitter confirmed Monday it had reached a deal to sell itself to billionaire and self-described "free-speech absolutist" Elon Musk for roughly $44 billion – but what will that mean for previously banned accounts, notably that of former President Donald J. Trump?
POTUS
WSOC Charlotte

Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?

Coming up with $44 billion to buy Twitter was the easy part for Elon Musk. Next comes the real challenge for the world’s richest person: fulfilling his promise to make Twitter “better than ever” as a lightly regulated haven for free speech. His vision for improving the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The European Union#U N#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter

Elon Musk has sent his first tweet after reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for around $44bn. The company’s new owner posted the phrase “Yes!!!” surrounded by red hearts, shooting stars and rocket ship emojis, above his statement on the deal.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr Musk said in the company statement announcing the deal on Monday.“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44bn

Jameela Jamil has announced she’s leaving Twitter after news broke that Elon Musk purchased the platform.The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for about $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.Hours before the announcement, billionaire Musk urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter.Users of the site have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they’d be abandoning their accounts.Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil has stated that she’d also be leaving the platform due to fears of how the environment...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy