Stop and smell the flowers with library, BG parks & rec

Why are Geraniums the most popular potted plants in the world? Maybe because they’ve been loved for many decades among different generations. Zonal Geraniums have bold clean foliage with large colorful flowers on top. When planted in mostly sun, you can expect flowers throughout the Spring and Summer, and even into the Fall, providing a hard freeze is avoided. Geraniums are durable but do require a little maintenance. Any old yellowing leaves need to be removed, and when the large flowers begin to fade, they also need to be pruned for fresh blends. If our Summer is hot, they may take a short break from heavy blooming and resume as the temperatures cool.

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO