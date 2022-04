I'm one of those rare people who love everything about organizing. The whole process of getting things in order is my favorite part — but I can't do it without the help of useful organizing products. With that said though, I'm picky about my favorites — most choices on the market look cheap and like they won't last. One brand I always turn to for quality and style is Open Spaces. From its useful trinket tray to minimal shoe rack, I'm a big fan.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO