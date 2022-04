CANTON – Stark County Diaper Bank, along with diaper banks and organizations from across Ohio and Minnesota, have joined for the World’s Largest Diaper Drive in an effort to collect two million diapers in one week, May 2-7, to help those most in need. “Every single day throughout Ohio, thousands of mothers must use (and re-use) diapers because they cannot afford to purchase enough diapers to keep their child clean, dry, and healthy,” said Shannon Hexamer, founder of Stark...

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO