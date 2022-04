Here's a few things that didn't seem probable back in the summer of 2006, when the Lerner family officially took ownership of the Washington Nationals: The team would win the first of four division titles within six years; the Lerner family would one day contemplate selling a franchise family patriarch Ted spent half a life pursuing; and 16 years later, that franchise would still be in a dispute with the neighboring Baltimore Orioles over the rights fees from MASN.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO