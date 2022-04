New York City has had all kinds of larger-than-life mayors, but never anyone quite like Eric Adams. Dapperly dressed, with a pierced ear and dramatic life story, he says and does things that a lot of other Democratic politicians would not. He talks openly about being a victim of police brutality as a teenager, who then went on to become a police officer. He speaks out forcefully about addressing economic inequality while also reaching out to work with some of the wealthiest business leaders on Wall Street. Adams got to city hall by winning a hotly contested Democratic primary in which he promised to restore "law and order." He's described himself as "the face of the new Democratic party," and people all over the country will be watching to see how he addresses rising crime, new COVID outbreaks, and the serious economic damage caused by the pandemic.

