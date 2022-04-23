ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One shot, another killed in a fatal car crash, in separate incidents overnight

By Nia Fitzhugh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was non-fatally injured in a shooting and another killed in a fatal crash, early Saturday morning. Police said just before 2:30 a.m., police were sent to a crash scene near Park Heights Avenue and W. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, police learned that...

