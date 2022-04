The Nebraska baseball team came back strong Sunday to salvage the final game of their series with Indiana as the Huskers routed the Hoosiers 19-7. Nebraska’s comeback attempt fell short in game one of the series on Friday. Nebraska fell behind 7-0 but scored four runs in the 7th to get back in the game. Indiana scored a run in the bottom of the 7th which would prove to be big as Nebraska scored 3 in the ninth inning but saw Indiana hang on for an 8-7 win. Indiana won game two on Saturday 8-1 as Nebraska’s offense really struggled striking out a season high tying 16 times and going 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO