The Nets entered this regular season as the odds-on favorites to win the NBA title. Tuesday morning, Brooklyn woke as the only playoff team swept out of the first round. The Nets roster that dropped four consecutive games against Boston was far from the juggernaut that general manager Sean Marks assembled entering training camp. Kyrie Irving forfeited his ability to play much of this 2021-22 campaign by choosing not to comply with New York City's vaccine ordinance. Irving's status was one of many factors that influenced James Harden to request a trade from the franchise in February. Nets figures are also quick to point out the critical loss of floor-spacer Joe Harris, who played just 14 games thanks to an ankle injury.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO