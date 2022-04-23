ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, GA

Cairo man arrested on meth trafficking charges

By From staff reports
 3 days ago
A traffic stop led to the search of a Cairo man’s vehicle. During the search, the GBI found two kilograms of methamphetamine and $2,000 in U.S. Currency. Special Photo: GBI

MOULTRIE — A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Grady County resident Melvin Sangster Jr., 60, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a joint investigation into methamphetamine trafficking by Sangster following a traffic stop on Georgia Highway 33.

Police performed a traffic stop as Sangster was traveling southbound toward Moultrie. During the stop, a Colquitt County Deputy deployed a K9 to conduct an open-air search around the vehicle. The K9 alerted and provided probable cause for a search of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two kilograms of methamphetamine and $2,000 in U.S. Currency.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

