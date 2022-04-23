ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Smerconish: The unhappiest place on Earth?

 3 days ago

Florida passed a law to end the Walt Disney Company's 55-year...

The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Ron Desantis
Bob Chapek
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The Independent

Florida activist seeks to ban Bible from schools for being too ‘woke’

A complaint has been filed with at least eight school districts in Florida to ban the Bible, arguing that the holy book’s contents fall under topics “prohibited” by a controversial new state law.Florida governor Ron DeSantis last Friday signed new guidelines of the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) or the Stop WOKE Act that had become law last month.The law aims to limit discussions in businesses and schools around Critical Race Theory, which Mr DeSantis called a “pernicious” ideology. The legislation prohibits instruction that suggests members of one race are inherently racist and a person’s...
Kansas Reflector

A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned

Beware the New Big Lie. For the past 18 months, those committed to truth have battled the Big Lie spread by former President Donald Trump that he actually won the 2020 election. But during that time, a New Big Lie has bloomed, one that threatens to undermine our country further. That lie, no less audacious […] The post A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WDBO

Florida man wants all Bibles removed from school libraries, properties

A Florida man is proposing that his state school districts remove the Bible from libraries. Chaz Stevens wrote in petitions that the state “immediately remove the Bible from the classroom, library, and any instructional material.”. Stevens added, “Additionally, I also seek the banishment of any book that references the...
WDBO

Canada lynx protections deal sealed by US, environmentalists

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to craft a new habitat plan for the snow-loving Canada lynx that could include more land in Colorado and other western states where the rare animals would be protected, according to a legal agreement made public Tuesday. The...
