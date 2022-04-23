ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Why Mattering Is So Important to Your Mental Health

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMattering is the general belief that you are important to others. "Anti-mattering" means that you feel you just don't matter at all. New research developing the 5-item Anti-Mattering Scale shows how people high in this quality can be vulnerable to mental health disorders. Learning to recognize anti-mattering in yourself...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Do This When Anxiety Feels Overwhelming

Fighting anxiety usually worsens it, but when anxiety is accepted and experienced, it tends to dissipate. Acceptance of anxiety should not be practiced with the intent of avoiding the feeling, but instead as a way of increasing one's tolerance for it. Movement helps reduce extreme levels of anxiety by shifting...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Mental Health Disorders#Personal Identity#York University
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
marriage.com

30 Top Signs A Narcissist Is Really Finished With You

A toxic narcissist relationship revolves around insecurity, abuse, and then manipulation. It is a cycle that will leave the victim without self-esteem, a world full of anxiety, no social life, weak physical health, and traumatic life. The narcissist will continue to abuse the victim until they tear the person apart....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy