Devin Bush looks to have gained a step in offseason workout video

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Fans were not pleased with Devin Bush’s performance during the 2021 NFL Season, and for good reason.

His numbers took a dip and on most plays Bush looked like a cardboard cutout of himself.

Maybe it was a confidence issue, or maybe Bush completely lost his first round draft pick skill.

One thing is for sure, Bush is trying to debunk both of those this offseason and into the new football season.

A video has surfaced of Bush taking in an offseason workout he looks to have taken a step in the proper direction.

Mostly footwork workouts and hand eye coordination, but anything to improve Bush’s play from last year.

A new level of speed and awareness will benefit the soon to be 24-year-old.

In 2021, Bush played in 14 games and collected 41 solo tackles.

An improved Bush playing alongside a recently signed Myles Jack should bolster the Steelers defense to a new level.

