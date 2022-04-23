ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers’ Playoff Fate Might Hinge on Lafreniere Breakout

By Tom Castro
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers are surging down the stretch of this stunning season, one in which they’ve forced their way into the conversation as a realistic possibility to emerge from the Eastern Conference playoffs and reach the Stanley Cup Final. With high-end offensive options, the best goaltender in...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Who will the Flames play in the first round of the playoffs?

The Stanley Cup playoffs start in six days and everybody wants to know who the Calgary Flames are playing in the first round? Well, folks, the possibilities are down to three teams. Nashville Predators. Nashville sits in the first wildcard position in the West and, as such, would play the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

12 Canadiens Who Are Candidates to Play at 2022 World Championship

For the Montreal Canadiens, the NHL regular season is mercifully nearing its conclusion. This was not a season for the fans to remember, as highlights were few and far between. The steady play of Nick Suzuki and the resurgence of Cole Caufield are two of the only aspects worthy of a spotlight this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Wild Players Who Can Be Playoff Heroes

One of the magical things about the Stanley Cup Playoffs is to see which players emerge as heroes for their respective teams. Often, the star players come up big in the moments that matter the most, but sometimes it’s the players you might not expect who end up making the biggest impact.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Have a “Not so Secret” Weapon for the Playoffs

Even at the start of this season, he shined at times but still it seemed like his play was weighing on him. When the calendar turned to January and the second half, something clicked and Marner went into full on attack mode. The production shot up, the goal scoring became increasingly evident and he seemed more engaged with a tenacious side to his game.
NHL
Yardbarker

The depth of skill on the Leafs should make life easier for their star offensive talent

The last time the Leafs were in the playoffs it didn’t go so well. This is a statement that seems to ring true every year, but last year seemed to carry with it the highest expectations of a season since the glory days of Pat Quinn. Frankly, the Leafs weren’t supposed to lose, and whether you want to brush it off as Carey Price playing some of the best hockey of his career, or the impact of losing players like Tavares and Muzzin, and others like Hyman and Foligno not being at 100%, the decision is up to you, but with Tavares out of the round due to his injury, and the Canadiens effectively neutralizing the Matthews and Marner line, it really just left William Nylander to carry the load. That didn’t work, and there probably needs to be steps taken to avoid that happening again.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Season’s Goals, Team Depth & Kallgren Success

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll look at three areas the team is preparing for as the regular season winds down. Specifically, I’ll look at some of the team’s goals for ending the regular season. Second, I’ll look at why this team is different and better than teams from the recent past.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Alexander Georgiev
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Yardbarker

Capitals 12-time All-Star Alex Ovechkin a game-time decision vs. Islanders

Ovechkin was labeled as day-to-day with an upper-body injury on Monday. "Ovi" appeared to hurt his left arm and/or shoulder when he crashed into the boards early in the third period of the Caps' 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. The 36-year-old has put in 50...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Kevin Hayes Named Nominee for 2022 Masterton Trophy

Early Monday morning, The Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) announced its nominations for the 2021-22 Bill Masterton Trophy, and the PHWA Philadelphia chapter nominated Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes as its pick. The trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game of hockey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Predators News & Rumors: Duchene & Forsberg Hit 40, Josi & More

If the Nashville Predators can find a silver lining to the week that was, it’s that they secured three of a possible six points. Managing to hold off the Calgary Flames by a score of 3-2 and stealing a point against the Minnesota Wild gave the Predators hope of holding on to their wild card spot. Unfortunately, the Vegas Golden Knights remain close behind, trailing by just four points, and the Vancouver Canucks remain statistically involved. It’s anyone’s game, and it will likely come down to the last game of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The New York Rangers#Eastern Conference#The Florida Panthers#Stanley Cup#Coac
Yardbarker

Flyers, Yeo Let “The Kids Line” Play

In a lost season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ youth movement has certainly been fun to watch, giving hope for better days to come. Many young prospects made their Flyers debuts this season, making impacts. Of those many, these three skaters stand out the most. The Kids Line. Noah Cates, Morgan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Marc Staal named Detroit’s nominee for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal has been nominated for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Detroit chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.” Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom received the award in 2021.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Premier Hockey Federation hires Reagan Carey as new commissioner

The Premier Hockey Federation announced Tuesday that Reagan Carey has been named its new commissioner, as previously reported by Melissa Burgess. Carey succeeds Tyler Tumminia, who held the post for two seasons, during which the women’s pro league rebranded itself from the NWHL to the PHF. Carey previously served...
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Yankees have one of the most underrated relief arms in baseball

While most of the attention has revolved around the Yankees‘ starting rotation, their bullpen remains the strong point on the team through 16 games. Enjoying a day off after a series sweep against the Cleaveland Guardians, we were able to reflect on how well the starting rotation has played up to this point, despite a rocky start.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Umpire Calls: Is the Impact Upon the Toronto Blue Jays Overstated?

Early in the 2022 MB season, there is much discussion concerning the number of incorrect umpire calls of balls and strikes. Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays have been very loud on social media with claims that the Jays are losing games because of umpires. Is the claim valid? How impactful are missed ball-strike calls? Are incorrect calls distributed evenly across all teams?
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy