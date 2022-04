With the final few games of the NHL season being played out, the Seattle Kraken’s focus should be shifting to the May 10 NHL Draft Lottery. Currently, they sit 30th in the league and are projected to pick third overall in the 2022 Draft. This is the same position Seattle had last season before they won the lottery and moved up one spot to second overall and selected Matty Beniers.

