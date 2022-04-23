ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boost your productivity using PowerShell with the help of this $20 course

 3 days ago
Any systems administrator worth their salt has a working knowledge of Windows PowerShell. To the uninitiated, it’s a cross-platform tool used for automatic tasks and optimizing configuration within the Windows ecosystem. While not as popular as other solutions, PowerShell is a favorite among administrators as it does wonders in simplifying tedious tasks, like filtering specific information within a network or user management.

Even non-administrators can benefit from PowerShell if their goal is to optimize their workflow . If you’re in charge of a certain network, you can use it to manage a large number of files at once and manage new users with absolute ease. PowerShell is worth learning, and with the 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle , you’ll receive expert instruction on how to use it to your advantage with over 15 hours of training. It’s on sale for only $19.99 (reg. $1,200).

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this training collection is specifically developed to help you with understanding functions, writing scripts, and automating tasks to increase your daily productivity with PowerShell. With six jam-packed courses, you’ll familiarize yourself with the tool and scripting, learn basic and advanced command lines, and integrate PowerShell concepts with non-Microsoft products. You’ll be taught to find ways to automate your daily work using the advantages of PowerShell scripting. If you’re a system administrator, you may appreciate the courses dedicated to teaching you Python web scrapping, database interaction, advanced file handling, and so much more.

These courses are taught by Vijay Saini, an IT professional who has diversified knowledge across multiple domains in the industry with an impressive 4.3 out of 5-star instructor rating. The lectures can also be accessed anytime, anywhere, using any device, allowing you to learn at your own pace and at your own time.

The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle normally retails for $1,200, but you can get it on sale for only $19.99 for a limited time .

Prices subject to change.

#Windows Powershell#Productivity#Microsoft Products#Powershell#Non Microsoft
Fortune

Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

