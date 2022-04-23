ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smerconish: The unhappiest place on Earth?

 3 days ago
Florida passed a law to end the Walt Disney Company’s 55-year autonomy in ruling its 25,000 acre property, because Disney CEO Bob Chapek took a stand on the Parental Rights in Education...

freightwaves.com

Bank of America sounding the alarm on collapsing freight demand

Trucking demand is “near freight recession levels,” according to Bank of America. Shippers’ outlook on rates, capacity and inventory levels are matching attitudes not seen since May and June 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes into a historic decline. In a Friday note to investors, Ken...
INDUSTRY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Silicon Motion Stock Zoomed 13% Higher Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. There's nothing like a takeover rumor...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dow loses 400 points, Nasdaq falls 2.5% as April sell-off resumes led by tech stocks

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday continuing a vicious April sell-off after a one-day breather, as investors dumped shares on fears of an economic slowdown. Tech stocks led the decline as investors did not wait around for Microsoft and Alphabet first-quarter results after the bell Tuesday, fearing more blow-ups like the one seen in Netflix earlier in the earnings season.
STOCKS
Reuters

Global miners must overcome labour shortages, inflation pain to meet targets

April 22 (Reuters) - Global mining companies must overcome COVID-related labour shortages and soaring production costs if they are to meet annual production targets, analysts said after downbeat quarterly reports. London-listed Anglo American (AAL.L) and Antofagasta (ANTO.L) are among those to have either lowered annual production targets or increased expected...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Swiss gold exports to the United States rocketed in March

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss shipments of gold to the United States surged in March to their highest since May 2020, Swiss customs data showed, as investors spooked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the threat of a global economic slowdown stocked up on bullion. Switzerland’s exports to Britain, which...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Valero profit surges as refining margin more than doubles

(Reuters) -U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp’s quarterly earnings blew past Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as margins strengthened thanks to rising demand for fuel and as worldwide supply tightened following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Valero’s quarterly refining margin more than doubled to $3.21 billion from a year earlier....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

