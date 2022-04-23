Northeast Florida high school girls lacrosse first round: Bartram Trail, Episcopal win

REGION 1-2A

State-ranked Bartram Trail cruised through its state playoff opener, winning 18-2 against Gainesville Buchholz (8-7) to win the teams' second meeting in just over a week. The Bears (18-3) will play Tuesday night at home against Oviedo.

Also advancing is Ponte Vedra, winning 22-5 against Creekside in an all-St. Johns County clash. Ponte Vedra (14-5) next plays at home Tuesday against Lake Brantley. The Knights end at 8-7.

REGION 1-1A

Jacksonville's most dominant team throughout the regular season, Episcopal stayed on course for a deep Florida High School Athletic Association playoff run in convincing fashion with their 19-0 shutout of Seacoast Collegiate in the Class 1A regional quarters.

Clemson signee Sofia Chepenik led the onslaught with five goals and three assists, while Maeve O'Neil added three more goals and Keeley Cleland forced three turnovers. Sophia Bailey earned a shutout in the goal for the Eagles (17-3), who next play on April 26 at home against Gainesville Oak Hall.

In St. Johns County, St. Augustine opened with a 19-5 victory against Bolles. The Bulldogs end at 10-7.

The Yellow Jackets (16-4) remain at home Tuesday to take on Pensacola Catholic (16-4), which got six goals and three assists from Brinley Christiansen in a 15-5 win over Menendez. Menendez ends its season at 12-6.

