ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Northeast Florida high school girls lacrosse first round: Bartram Trail, Episcopal win

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqrC0_0fI4oP5a00

REGION 1-2A

State-ranked Bartram Trail cruised through its state playoff opener, winning 18-2 against Gainesville Buchholz (8-7) to win the teams' second meeting in just over a week. The Bears (18-3) will play Tuesday night at home against Oviedo.

Also advancing is Ponte Vedra, winning 22-5 against Creekside in an all-St. Johns County clash. Ponte Vedra (14-5) next plays at home Tuesday against Lake Brantley. The Knights end at 8-7.

REGION 1-1A

Jacksonville's most dominant team throughout the regular season, Episcopal stayed on course for a deep Florida High School Athletic Association playoff run in convincing fashion with their 19-0 shutout of Seacoast Collegiate in the Class 1A regional quarters.

Clemson signee Sofia Chepenik led the onslaught with five goals and three assists, while Maeve O'Neil added three more goals and Keeley Cleland forced three turnovers. Sophia Bailey earned a shutout in the goal for the Eagles (17-3), who next play on April 26 at home against Gainesville Oak Hall.

In St. Johns County, St. Augustine opened with a 19-5 victory against Bolles. The Bulldogs end at 10-7.

The Yellow Jackets (16-4) remain at home Tuesday to take on Pensacola Catholic (16-4), which got six goals and three assists from Brinley Christiansen in a 15-5 win over Menendez. Menendez ends its season at 12-6.

Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union

Comments / 0

Related
The Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida players ready for 2022 state high school tennis championships

The Florida High School Athletic Association opens the high school tennis championships on Monday across three Central Florida locations: Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Red Bug Lake Park in Casselberry and Sylvan Lake Park in Sanford. Christ's Church junior Chase Healey is bidding to become Jacksonville's back-to-back FHSAA boys singles champion for 99 years. Boys tennis ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida high school softball Power Poll: Gateway champion Baldwin stays on top

Here are this week’s Times-Union’s high school softball Power Rankings, highlighting the leading teams from across Northeast Florida. The rankings are released each Monday through the end of the regular season. Episcopal, Ridgeview and University Christian are all aiming for a return trip to the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament, which will be held from May 24-28 at Legends Way Ball Fields Clermont. Records are through April 23 games. The baseball rankings appear Tuesdays.
BALDWIN, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Playoff time: High school volleyball and flag football set for 2022 district tournaments

Across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida, flag football, girls beach volleyball and boys indoor volleyball begin Florida High School Athletic Association district tournaments Monday. This will be the first-ever district tournament for beach volleyball, a newly-sanctioned FHSAA sport. Flag football in 2022 includes a second classification with more than two dozen area schools, beginning the march toward the state championship tournament next month at Mandarin High School.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Oviedo, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Double-dipping Dolphins: JU men, women clinch regular-season conference lacrosse titles, No. 1 seeds in tournaments

For the first time in Jacksonville University history, its lacrosse teams have clinched conference championships during the same season.  The JU men’s team captured its first Southern Conference title on Saturday at Rock Stadium, routing Mercer 17-5 on Senior Day to finish with a 5-0 conference record and the top seed in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Dominant QBs and new teams: 5 spring football storylines in Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns area

High school football never really stops in Florida — momentary pauses, sure, but it's a year-round ordeal. It takes center stage in the fall, but springtime is crucial for coaches and players alike to lay the foundation for regular season success. The Florida High School Athletic Association permits its member schools to start non-contact practices Monday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football makes top 5 for its top running back target

Florida, head coach Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke are looking to sign two running backs this cycle. Their top targets are four-star Cedric Baxter Jr., out of Orlando, Florida, and four-star Treyuan Webb, out of Jacksonville, Florida. Webb named the Gators his leader following the Orange and Blue game on April 14. Baxter dropped his top five on Saturday, which included Florida and Texas A&M, Miami, Arkansas and Texas.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Top 4 local recruits

With the Florida football team’s spring football season in the rearview mirror, the Gators’ attention turns to recruiting. Taking back the state of Florida is a priority for Billy Napier and that starts with recruiting the Jacksonville area better than previous coaches. Gators Breakdown host David Waters takes a look at the top four area recruits that Napier would like to close on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Girls#Highschoolsports#State#Knights#Seacoast Collegiate#Eagles#Pensacola Catholic
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy