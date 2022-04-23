ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Vermont H.S. scores for Saturday, April 23: See how your favorite team fared

By Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zc8I_0fI4mZzG00

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

SATURDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

Women’s lacrosse

Vermont 17, Bryant 13

V: Ava Vasile 5G. Grace Giancola 3G. Kerry Gerety 1G. Dani Paterno 1G. McKenzie Ballard 3G. Meghan O'Connor 1G. Riley Halloran 1G. Taylor Mullen 2G. Sophie McLaughlin 13 saves.

B: Emily Diaz 1G. Alexa Weber 1G. Margaret Adams 2G. Kenna Kaut 4G. Emily Oliver 1G. Peyton Woodward 3G. Hanna Kumpf 1G. Sam Centofante 17 saves.

Note: Vermont scored six unanswered goals in the third quarter to complete the comeback. The Catamounts' 12th win of the season matches a program record. Vasile netted her 100th career goal.

Men’s lacrosse

Vermont 17, Binghamton 10

V: James Basile 1G. Jonas Hunter 1G. David Closterman 2G. Brock Haley 2G. Griffin Fenech 1G. Patrick Murphy 1G. Thomas McConvey 4G. Liam Limoges 2G. Michael McCormack 3G. Ryan Cornell 6 saves.

B: Kevin Winkoff 5G. Luke Rosaschi 1G. Ethan Insinga 1G. Andrew Arce 1G. Daniel MacKinney 1G. Justin Roderka 1G. Teddy Dolan 16 saves.

Note: Vermont outscored Binghamtom 11-6 in the first half. With the win the Catamounts claimed the top seed in the America East tournament.

SATURDAY'S H.S. GAMES

High school softball

(Games at 11 a.m. unless noted)

North Country 15, Champlain Valley 0

Essex 9, South Burlington 1

E: EmilyRose Mercier (1R, 2H, 6K, 5BB). Hannah Gilbert (2-for04, 2B, 2R). Emo Aboukhalil (1-for-3, BB, 2R).

S: Emily Borrazzo (7IP, 5H, 9R, 15K). Emma Stevens (1-for-3, 3B, RBI).

Note: Essex scored seven runs in the sixth inning.

Rutland 31, Mount Mansfield 1

R: Alyssa Kennedy (5IP, 7K, 2H, 3BB; 2H, 3 RBIs at the plate).

M: Ellie Campbell (1IP, 4BB).

Note: Rutland scored 10 runs in the first inning.

BFA-St. Albans 13, Middlebury 1

A: Sierra Yates (CG, 6IP, 17K, 1BB, 2H, 1R). Cora Thomas (2-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs). Makenna Hughes 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs).

M: Emma Deering (1-for-3, RBI).

Colchester at St. Johnsbury, ppd.

Missisquoi 4, Mount Abraham 1

M: Alexandra Brouillette (CG, 3H, 2BB, 16K). Abigail Paquette (2-for-3, 1R, RBI).

A: Eve McCormick (CG, 4H, 1BB, 4K). Payton Vincent (2B, 1R).

Note: Missisquoi scored three runs in the third inning.

Richford 14, Vergennes 3

Lyndon 14, Lake Region 0

L: Ashleigh Simpson (5IP, 1H, 0BB, 3K; 2-for-2 at the plate). Brydie Barton 3-for-4, 2B, 3B). Emma Newland 2-for-3, 2B, 3RBIs).

LR: Mickayla Richardson (2IP, 3BB, 8H). Destiny Glover (1-for-1).

Oxbow at White River Valley, ppd.

Blue Mountain 6, Danville 5

High school baseball

(Games at 11 a.m. unless noted)

Essex 7, South Burlington 4

E: Andrew Goodrich (WP, 2IP, 2K, 4H, 3R). Eli Bostwick (5IP, 5BB, 2H, 1R; 2H at the plate, 3B, 4 RBIs).

S: Nick Kelly (4IP, 5K, 5BB, 2H, 1R). Kiefer McGrath (2H, 2B). Shane Burke (2H).

Note: South Burlington led 1-0 after four innings. Essex tied the game 1-1 after five and then broke it open in the 6th on Bostwick's triple that scored 3.

Rutland 9, Mount Mansfield 7

R: Jevan Valente (4IP, 6 BB, 8K). Anders Lowkes (WP, 3IP, 2K, 2H). Chase de Castro (2-for-4, RBI). Mike Schillinger (2-for-3, 2 RBIs).

M: Owen Pinaud (4IP, 8H, 3K, 1BB). Jack Senecal (2-for-4, 3 RBIs). Easton Randall (2-for-3, RBI). Dylan Combs (1-for-3, RBI).

Note: Mount Mansfield led 5-1 in the top of the fourth. Rutland scored two in the bottom of the inning and then another pair in the fifth. The Raiders plated four the sixth to take the lead. The Cougars scored two in the seventh but Rutland held on for the win.

BFA-St. Albans 11, Middlebury 0

A: Seneca Durocher (CG, 12K, 0R, 1H). Dakota Wry (3-for-3, 2B). Corbin Schreindorfer (3R). Liam Wood (2R).

M: Alex Speery (1-for-2).

Colchester 9, St. Johnsbury 6

C: Leon Roberts (4IP, 4R, 5H, 2K, 3BB; 3-for-4 at the plate, RBI). Ben Knapp (2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI).

S: Colby Garey Wright (3IP, 6R, 3H, 4K, 2BB). Colby Prue (2-for-4, RBI). Tyler Holm (2-for-4, 2 RBIs).

Note: Bryce Carey's double drove in three runs in the sixth inning. The four-run sixth gave the Lakers a 7-6 advantage.

Enosburg 13, BFA-Fairfax 9

Lyndon 13, Lake Region 1

L: Austin Wheeler (5IP, 8K, 3BB, 0H, 0R). Trevor Lussier (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs). (Luke Dudas 2-for-2, 2B, 3 RBIs). Wyatt Mason (2-for-2, 3 RBIs).

Note: Wheeler tossed a complete game no-hitter.

Missisquoi 7, North Country 2

M: Carson Bessette (CG, 6K, 1R, 2BB, 5H). JJ Beauregard (2-for-3, 1R, 5SBs).

N: Jake Leblanc (2IP, 2H, 3R, 4K). Tate Parker (3-for-3, 1R).

White River Valley 10, Oxbow 3

Hazen 12, Williamstown 1

H: Tyson Davison (3-for-4, HR, RBI). Dan des Groseilliers (2-for-3, 4 RBIs). Lyle Rooney (4IP, 0R, 0H, 6K).

W: Gabe Dexter (5IP, 12R, 7K).

Note: Rooney and Jadon Baker combined to throw a 5 inning no hitter.

Blue Mountain 11, Danville 0

Northfield 11, Richford 4

High school girls lacrosse

(Games at 11  a.m. unless noted)

Rutland 15, Essex 4

R: Camryn Kinsman 4G, 1A. Kathryn Moore 1G, 1A. Allison Rice 1G. Loretta Cooley 3G, 1A. Karsyn Bellomo 3G, 2A. Mia Marsh 2G. Elizabeth Cooley 2G. Olivia Calvin 5 saves.

E: Olivia Bergeron 1G. Carlota Jensen 1G. Dylan Line 1A. Emily Stempek 1G. Reese Holcomb 1G. Sierra Harris 6 saves.

Note: Rutland led 12-2 at halftime.

High school boys lacrosse

(Games at 11 a.m. unless noted)

Hartford 16, Otter Valley 1

Liverpool (N.Y.) 13, Essex 3

E: Carter Frankenhoff 1G. Ben Serrantonio 1G. Tanner Robbins 1G. Charlie Bowen 1A.

Randolph 4, Brattleboro 3 (OT)

High school girls tennis

St. Johnsbury 4, Rutland 3

Singles: Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky, SJA def. Olivia Shipley, R 4-6, 6-2, 1-0; Mary Fowler, SJA def. Olivia Andrews, R 6-0, 6-0; Juanita Narvas Espinal, SJA def. Anna Gallipo R 6-1, 6-0; Lola Hajek Linares,SJA def. Elizabeth Franzon R 6-2, 6-2; Rutland def. SJA forfeit.

Doubles: Bethany Solari/Arikka Patorti, R def. Sofia Limoges/Dolma Sherpa, SJA 6-0, 6-2; Brianna Green/Brooke Schaffer, R def. Maya Bakowski/Ivy Pavick, SJA 2-6, 6-3, 1-0.

High school boys tennis

(Matches at 10 a.m. unless noted)

St. Johnsbury 7, Rutland 0

Singles: Bernardo Barrios, STJ def. Zac Nelson, R 6-4, 6-3; Frederik Heineking, STJ def. Graham Seidner, R 6-0, 6-1; Agustin Gil, STJ def. Eli Rosi, R 6-0, 6-1; Jorge Trade, STJ def. Robin Rushing, R 6-0, 6-2; Javier Berenguer, STJ def. Ben Cerreta, R 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Brandon Liddick/James Piluso, STJ def. Zak Arshad/Jack Beach, R 6-0, 6-2; Rene Orvananos/Forster Goodrich, STJ def. Tanne Ciufu/Brian Kapusta, R 6-0, 6-0.

(Subject to change)

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. scores for Saturday, April 23: See how your favorite team fared

Comments / 0

The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

