Charges dismissed for Union Center man accused of killing uncle in fire

UNION CENTER, Wis. — The charges against a Union Center man, accused of starting a fire that killed his uncle, were dismissed Friday.

Travis Yirka, 45, was charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of arson. Court records show that a Juneau County judge dismissed both charges without prejudice.

A criminal complaint alleges that Yirka lied to police about how a March 19 fire at a home on Division Street in Union Center started. Yirka also allegedly told a deputy that he would feel “good” if his uncle died in the fire. A lighter and tiki torch were found on the ground near the home

Because the charges were dismissed without prejudice, Yirka could still be brought to trial at a later date.

