Leominster police officer struck by car suffers broken leg, concussion

By Henry Schwan, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

LEOMINSTER — A city police officer suffered a broken leg and a concussion after being struck by a car Friday night, Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy said in a statement.

Officer Garrett Hardy was struck at 9:12 p.m. by a car that was traveling westbound on Lancaster Street.

Hardy was immediately transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, where he will need surgery.

The crash happened while Hardy was helping guide a tow truck out of a parking lot onto Route 117. The tow was needed for an earlier crash at the Lancaster Street/Elm Hill Road intersection, police said.

Currently, no charges have been filed against the driver in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing, according a spokesperson in the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office are leading the investigation.

The driver of the car that hit Hardy stopped at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @henrytelegram

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Leominster police officer struck by car suffers broken leg, concussion

