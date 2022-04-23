ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COMMISSION ENDS NORTH UMPQUA HATCHERY SUMMER STEELHEAD PROGRAM

On Friday, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission decided not to release hatchery summer steelhead smolts into the North Umpqua River this year and eliminate the Rock Creek summer steelhead hatchery...

noybb
3d ago

Is it because the Rock Creek Hatchery burned down so they can't release any this year or did they decide 450 summer steelhead last year was to many? I would like to hear their reasoning

One Hermit
2d ago

Makes me want to ask if the "Commissioner's " are aware of how much $$$$$ is bought into the community for every one of those fish??

