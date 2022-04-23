Hank’s Sports Bar officially opens at Rumors Deli location

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s newest watering hole, Hank’s Sports Bar, located in the Rumors Deli location, is officially open for business after holding a successful soft opening for members of the Cullman Chamber of Commerce Monday night. Attendees enjoyed menu items, including smash burgers, barbecued briskets, po’ boys and signature drinks while networking and taking in the new décor.

The opening of Hank’s was always in owner Aaron Coombs’ plan, who shared, “When the opportunity of purchasing Rumor’s Deli and opening Hank’s was right during COVID but we eventually decided to do this and started with the remodel. It was a long process but it was well worth it.”

Coombs, along with his righthand man manager Kendrick Boudreaux, worked to create an ambiance one would expect at the finest sports bars while still maintaining Rumors Deli’s decades long family friendly atmosphere. The footrail along the bar is a cast iron pipe, original to the historic building, which was found in the basement after the Coombs’ purchase. Continuing to pay homage to his new home of Cullman, Coombs proudly showed vintage postcards sent from the city over the past 70+ years arranged and curated by his mother, Jolene.

Their Louisiana roots are evident in the Hank’s menu which includes a roast beef po’ boy that is made to the letter of Boudreaux’s family recipe. The pair will be featuring authentic Cajun jambalaya for their Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5.

While the Hank’s menu is new, the Rumors Deli menu has remained unchanged due to its overwhelming popularity.



(Amy Leonard for The Cullman Tribune)

Thursday through Saturday evenings will feature live music with many local favorites, including Jeremy Johnson, Larry Kotlik and Dale Moore, already on the schedule. The location touts eleven televisions, a vital part of any sports bar in our SEC nation.

Rumors Deli is open from Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The restaurant will be open from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. with very limited menu items available during that hour to allow the kitchen to prepare for the Hank’s menu. Hank’s Sports Bar is open from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Monday – Saturday, and the drive thru is open from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for pick up orders.

The business is seeking applicants for open kitchen staff positions. Hank’s Sports Bar is located at 601 4 th Street SW in Cullman. For more information, please visit www.rumorsdeli.com or visit their Facebook page.

