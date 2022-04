After longtime Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said on 105.7 FM on Sunday that the club hasn’t invited him to any of its planned events for the 30-year anniversary of Camden Yards, an Orioles spokesperson said the team is still working to invite Jones and other notable alumni from the ballpark’s three-decade history. Jones, 36, played for the Orioles from 2008 to 2018. He has hit more home ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO