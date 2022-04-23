ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Veterans Park in Hanceville hosts Senior Fish-O-Rama event

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The City of Hanceville’s Seniors Fish-O-Rama was held Friday at Veterans Park under a bright blue Alabama sky. With registration underway at 7:30 a.m. the participants dropped their lines at 8:00 a.m. hoping to bring home the trophy for biggest catch and top three places by weight.

Expecting between 75-100 fishers for the event, Hanceville Police Department Records Administrator Michelle Allen said this year’s participants were limited to three fish opposed to previous years’ five catch limit to ensure plenty of availability of catches for the kids’ event the next day.

(Amy Leonard for The Cullman Tribune)

This year’s event was especially important after its cancellation last year due to the COVID pandemic. Hanceville Councilwoman Patty Dean shared, “I think our seniors play a big part in what Hanceville is, not excluding myself. I think it’s important for us to be out and the lockdown hurt, emotionally and physically, all of us especially the older generation because we need to be around people. We really do. I think it’s vital for us to have things for our senior citizens and our youth to keep activities going.”

Echoing the sentiment of the importance of socializing amongst the senior community was James Davis, “Wormy” to his friends. “I just come here to talk to people and see people. I really just like to run my mouth and have people to talk to,” Davis shared with an impish smile.

Arriving with fishing poles in hand were the Cottens, Michael and Linda. Linda shared that she has been an attendant at all of Fish-O-Ramas including the inaugural event 10 years ago. Married less than a year, the newlywed said, “I told my husband that I would be finishing this morning and, if he wanted to spend time with me today, he needed to grab a fishing pole and come with me.”

(Amy Leonard for The Cullman Tribune)

