Hanceville High School Math Team are Division III State Champions

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The second round of the state math tournament took place on Saturday, April 9 on UNA’s campus. Hanceville High’s math team placed 1st in Division III which is comprised of 1A-4A schools. Team members are Logan Lisle, Brady Cleek, Luke Brown, Jessica Marshall, Dalton Pirkle, Ivan Conway and AJ Stephens. Math team sponsors are Dana Lisle, Phamie Brown and Katie Brewer. Any students are welcome to join the math team, but sponsors selected the top performing students to send to the championship.

The second “ciphering” round of the tournament was by invitation only based on the results of the first round team comprehensive scores. The ciphering tournament consisted of four rounds of 10 questions each, completed by a team of four students. Each student is sent up to answer two individual questions in a predetermined category (Geometry, Algebra II, Comprehensive I and Comprehensive II) and the final two questions are worked on by the entire team.

The first round of the tournament is an individual written test. The top four scores per team are added together to create a team score for the first round. The top scoring teams in each division are then invited to the 2nd round. Several Hanceville students placed individually during the first round.

Dalton Pirkle placed 4 th in Division III on the Geometry Exam. Logan Lisle had the top score in Division III on the Algebra II Exam and Brady Cleek placed 2 nd . In the Comprehensive Exam, Zachary Campbell placed 4 th and AJ Stephens placed 5 th .

