Cullman County Home Builders Association raises money for local student scholarship fund

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Thursday afternoon, the Cullman County Home Builders Association hosted a fundraiser benefiting their scholarship fund for local county students. Serving up plates of Cajun smoked chicken with all the trimmings, over 300 tickets sold easily before the doors opened at noon at the VFW.

Willy Hendrix, president of the county association, was found preparing plates in the kitchen where he said he was “very pleased with the phenomenal turnout.” Home Builders Association of Alabama President Michael Toles was also on hand, making the trip to Cullman from south Alabama.

Several Makita products, including an orbit sander, drill set and orbit sander and various other items were offered as door prizes at the event. Sarah Smith, of LifeSouth Community Foundation, was delighted with the turnout at the LifeSouth Blood Mobile which was present accepting blood donations.

Several local political candidates enjoyed the event in their hometown and voiced their pride in the association’s contribution to the community. Cullman County District Attorney candidate Champ Crocker, Cullman County Commissioner for Place 2, up for reelection, Garry Marchman and Cullman County Commission District 4 candidate Morris Williams warmly greeted each other and sat to catch up with each other on their respective campaign trails.

For more information on the Cullman County Homebuilders Association or to apply for their scholarship, please visit https://www.cullmancountyhba.org/ .

(Amy Leonard for The Cullman Tribune)

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.