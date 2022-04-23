ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham vs. Brentford: The Bees are a live Underdog

By Michael Leboff
New York Post
 3 days ago

Tottenham Hotspur are in a must-win spot on Saturday, needing to get three points against Brentford to keep pace with eternal rivals Arsenal in the race for the final Champions League spot. Spurs and Arsenal have the same record (18W-3D-11L) through 32 games, with both teams in action on Saturday.

While Tottenham is a deserving favorite over Brentford, the Bees are no pushover. One of the Premier League’s best stories this season, Brentford are just two points behind Leicester for a spot in the top-half of the table.

Few teams are in better form than Brentford over the past six weeks. Since March 1, the Bees have won five of six matches with a +9 goal differential and a +6.26 expected goal differential. The Bees have been terrific defensively, only allowing five goals and 5.92 xG in that span.

Pontus Jansson heads a ball for Brentford.

That defense will be put to the test against Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Spurs, but there are some signals that point to Brentford being able to keep this Tottenham attack in check. While the Spurs have run rampant for the past few months, the offense has been over-performing by a considerable margin. Tottenham has scored an impressive 21 goals in its last seven matches, but its xG suggests that number should be closer to 15. Additionally, Tottenham were just blanked by Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, a team that does similar things well to Brentford.

With wins over Arsenal and Chelsea, plus a draw against Liverpool, Brentford have proven to be a team that punches up well this season. The Bees have also played very well at home, posting a +8.12 xG differential in 16 matches at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Tottenham still has some regression coming for it and this price looks to be inflated because of the must-win narrative surrounding the favorites.

The Bet: Brentford +320

