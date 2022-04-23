ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of NYC streets go car-free Saturday

 3 days ago

Handful of NYC street go car-free Saturday

NEW YORK -- In honor of Earth Day, dozens of New York City streets are going car-free on Saturday.

At 8 a.m., Avenue B from East 6th Street to East 14th Street closed. Click here the full list of locations for Car-Free Earth Day.

As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, some streets will close again during the summer for the city's Open Streets program.

Store manager Wilson Colon said there are lots of kids on 158th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam because there's a school nearby.

So, more space to safely walk, bike, run and play is a positive.

"It's going to be great for the community," Colon said, "to be outside instead of being locked up at the house."

The street is one of 21 new locations added to the Open Streets program this year. The idea to close different blocks in the five boroughs for people to use came early in the pandemic.

"It's nice to have just open space," said Sam Nakhleh, a Williamsburg resident.

There are 153 streets returning to the program in 2022. But there are mixed reactions to the closures.

"I think they're good," said Kit Conway of Williamsburg. "I learned how to skate on this last year ... It was my COVID hobby."

But it poses a challenge to drivers, who will have to figure out what streets are closed and when.

"This is a busy, busy street. A lot of people, when they come from the highway over there, they want to jump over to the east side. They use this street," one person said.

Some Open Streets locations have full closures during certain hours, meaning no cars allowed while schools have recess, for example.

At many of the locations, people who live there or need to make a delivery can drive through.

"Once we move the gate, it's kind of nice because we don't have to compete with the extra cars and people," said Ty Taylor.

All 156 locations will be up and running by summertime.

Click here for the full list of 2022 Open Streets locations.

More weekend Earth Day events

There are more Earth Day events around the Tri-State Area on Saturday, including a community cleanup at Freeport Brookside Preserve in Nassau County. Volunteers should arrive between 10 a.m. and noon.

There's another cleanup in Yonkers. The mayor will lead volunteers through sections of the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail at Walnut Street and Yonkers Avenue. That goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

