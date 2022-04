Graduate transfer Brandon Johns Jr. (East Lansing, Mich.), who helped Michigan to three Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite Eight, has signed with VCU. “We are super excited to have Brandon join our VCU family for his graduate year,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “He is a versatile player with great size and ability that is coming from a winning program. He can play multiple positions, and his skill set can provide an advantage for our team. We welcome Brandon and his family to Ram Nation. I can’t wait to get to work with him this summer.”

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO