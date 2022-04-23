Ali Richardson becomes first girls swimmer to compete for Southeast of Saline

Entering the 2021-22 school year, Southeast of Saline did not offer girls swimming as a sport.

That changed in December when Jericca and Ali Richardson went to the USD 306 school board to see if Ali, a freshman, could compete in swimming.

The vote was unanimous, 7-0, making Ali Richardson the first swimmer ever to compete for Southeast.

"I'm just so grateful to my board for helping to be able to swim in high school," Ali Richardson said. "I'm glad that I get to represent Southeast."

Jericca Richardson, Ali's mother and coach, said one of the members of the school board took time out of their schedule to watch Ali swim in the Salina Invitational on April 7.

"It was just incredible to have them here and ask how she's doing each week," Jericca said.

With Southeast not having a pool on the school grounds, Ali practices with her club team, the Salina Stingrays, and is still able to compete under the Southeast banner at the high school level.

"Other sports, you can't do that," Jericca Richardson said.

Ali added that her club teammates help push her and make her a better swimmer.

Ali Richardson has seven years of swimming experience

Ever since she started taking swimming lessons seven years ago, Ali had a passion for swimming. That passion eventually led her to Salina Stingrays and then to the opportunity to swim for Southeast.

"She's just doing it on her own and just her love and dedication for the sport," Jericca Richardson said.

Ali Richardson has six state qualifying times and one state consideration time

In her first year of swimming at the high school level, Ali has already set the bar high.

After Friday's Salina Invitational at the Salina South Natatorium, she has six automatic state qualifying times and one consideration for the Class 5-1A state swimming championships.

Her automatic times to state are in the 200-yard freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley. Her consideration time in the 100-yard breaststroke.

However, Ali will not be able to compete in all of those events at state. She will have to choose her two best and go from there. She said the butterfly is her favorite stroke and she wants to swim that at state this year.

"It's just been really fun to be able to get to swim and work hard to get those times," she said. "My goal is to go to finals and finish top 16 in the 100 butterfly at state. I think I just feel stronger when I'm doing fly than when I'm doing other strokes."

Knowing she has three years left of high school swimming, going to state as a freshman will benefit in the long run.

"It'll be fun just to have that first experience at state and just to be able to build on that and go from there," Jericca Richardson said.

Seeing the comeption

Ali isn't just competing against the smaller schools in Kansas.

She's competing against schools in all classifications and is among the elite swimmers with five times on KSHSAA's top-25 regular-season list in Class 5-1A.

Ali has had a chance to swim against some of her club teammates, Salina Central's Zoe Burmaster and Azbey Peckham.

"It's just so fun getting to swim here and race against them," she said. "I'm so happy for them and all they've accomplished, too."

After competing in Friday's Salina Invitational, Ali will have three more regular-season meets before the Class 5-1A state championships May 19-20 at Shawnee Mission District Aquatic Center. She'll swim at Great Bend, Maize and Campus before state.

"It's fun to get to go compete in some of those other pools," Jericca Richardson said. "She loves just competing those other girls and it just makes her better too."

Central gets two more state qualifying times

Central's Burmaster and Peckham posted two more state qualifying times in Friday's Salina Invitational.

Burmaster qualified for state in the 100 fly, while Peckham made it in the 200 IM.

Central and South will head to Topeka on Tuesday and follow that with a meet in Great Bend on Thursday.

