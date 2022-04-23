ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

A 4-year-old child died from 'acute alcohol poisoning' after her family allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whisky, officials say

By Taylor Ardrey
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbIIi_0fI4gaZ100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIp4L_0fI4gaZ100

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

  • A 4-year-old died after police said her family forced her to drink liquor.
  • China Record was found unresponsive at a Louisiana home on Thursday, police said.
  • Two women, Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record, are facing first-degree murder charges.

A Louisiana 4-year-old child died after police said her grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whisky in front of her mother.

Officers found the toddler, identified as China Record, unresponsive at a residence on Thursday, April 21, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

During their investigation into the incident, police discovered that the grandmother, 53-year-old Roxanne Record, "forced her to consume a bottle of alcohol" while her mother, 28-year-old Kadjah Record, was present, according to the statement.

"Detectives believe the consuming of alcohol caused China's death," the police statement said. "The victim's BAC was 680."

NBC News reported that the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office determined that China died from "acute alcohol poisoning."

According to WAFB citing an arrest warrant , both women were upset at the child because she may have drunk out of the bottle that was sitting on the counter.

The warrant alleges that's when the grandmother told the toddler to drink the rest of the bottle while on her knees in a hallway.

Police said both women, facing first-degree murder charges, were taken into custody on Friday and transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Oxygen

Mother Admits To Lying About Whereabouts Of Toddler Daughter She Left To Die In House Fire

A New York mother has admitted to lying about the whereabouts of her 2-year-old daughter and leaving her to die in a house fire. Jennelle Gerton, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attempted murder and other charges after trying to kill her child by trapping her in their burning home, according to Syracuse.com. Initial responders with the Syracuse Police Department narrowly saved the toddler, even though Gerton “adamantly denied” her daughter was inside the burning home.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Poisoning#Whisky#Murder#China Record#Nbc News
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
The Independent

Russian mother in Wisconsin accused of killing eight-year-old son after getting enraged at war in Ukraine

A Russian woman living in Wisconsin has been accused of murdering her eight-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son after she allegedly became agitated about the war in Ukraine.Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock, 41, a resident of Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, reported Law & Crime.The Sheboygan Falls police department said on 31 March that Ms Hitchcock assaulted her eight-year-old son Oliver in their apartment the previous day. The child’s father, who was also in the apartment, called emergency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Florida Woman Accused Of Putting 4-Year-Old In Dryer, Who Said He ‘Went Round & Round’

LEESBURG, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Florida babysitter has found herself behind bars after allegedly putting a 4-year-old boy in a dryer. Lake County deputies arrested 35-year-old Amber Chapman on an aggravated child abuse charge. CBS4 has learned that the boy demonstrated to investigators that Chapman would put him in the dryer and close the door. The boy then said he “went round and round.” The boy has some bruises, but thankfully no serious injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Insider

370K+
Followers
26K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy