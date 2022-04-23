A 4-year-old child died from 'acute alcohol poisoning' after her family allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whisky, officials say

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

A 4-year-old died after police said her family forced her to drink liquor.

China Record was found unresponsive at a Louisiana home on Thursday, police said.

Two women, Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record, are facing first-degree murder charges.

A Louisiana 4-year-old child died after police said her grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whisky in front of her mother.

Officers found the toddler, identified as China Record, unresponsive at a residence on Thursday, April 21, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

During their investigation into the incident, police discovered that the grandmother, 53-year-old Roxanne Record, "forced her to consume a bottle of alcohol" while her mother, 28-year-old Kadjah Record, was present, according to the statement.

"Detectives believe the consuming of alcohol caused China's death," the police statement said. "The victim's BAC was 680."

NBC News reported that the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office determined that China died from "acute alcohol poisoning."

According to WAFB citing an arrest warrant , both women were upset at the child because she may have drunk out of the bottle that was sitting on the counter.

The warrant alleges that's when the grandmother told the toddler to drink the rest of the bottle while on her knees in a hallway.

Police said both women, facing first-degree murder charges, were taken into custody on Friday and transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.