After former Gov. Eric Greitens used its facilities as a prop for a campaign video, the Kansas City Police Department this weekend tried to blunt criticism it is playing political favoritism. On Friday afternoon, Greitens tweeted a 15-second video telling followers that he was getting ready for a ride along with Kansas City Police Department […] The post Kansas City police feel heat after Eric Greitens posts campaign video showing ride along appeared first on Missouri Independent.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO