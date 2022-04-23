ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Six Flags New England Giving Away Free Tickets At COVID Vaccine Clinic This Weekend

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

AGAWAM (CBS) — Six Flags New England is offering free tickets to people who get vaccinated there this weekend.

The amusement park is partnering with the state for a vaccine clinic that runs Saturday and Sunday. Anyone who gets their first, second, or booster dose will receive one free admissions ticket.

Massachusetts residents will also get a second free ticket, along with a parking pass and meal voucher.

The clinic will take place at the park’s human resources building at 1756 Main Street in Agawam.

“These events are a convenient way for the whole family to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination — and have some fun at the same time,” DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a statement.

Walk-ins are welcome, but attendees are encouraged to register online .

