Cristiano Ronaldo honors late baby son after 100th Premier League goal

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal since he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their newborn son on Monday.

The couple returned home with their baby girl on Thursday

Ronaldo's goal was scored during United's match against Arsenal on Saturday. It was his 100th Premier League score, making him the 33rd player to score 100 or more goals in England's top-flight league.

In the 34th minute, Ronaldo got United on the board after receiving Nemanja Matic's cross and hit a left-footed attempt from close range to cut Arsenal's lead to 2-1.

After the goal, Ronaldo pointed to the sky in a subdued celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfYG3_0fI4gIs300
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates stadium in London, Saturday April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair J. Grant) The Associated Press

Ronaldo joined three other former United players—Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Wayne Rooney—who have hit the century mark in goals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cristiano Ronaldo honors late baby son after 100th Premier League goal

