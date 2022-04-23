Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Camden, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Waynesboro; Greene; Nelson; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Nelson County in central Virginia South central Rockingham County in western Virginia Northwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia Western Greene County in central Virginia East central Augusta County in western Virginia The eastern City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 115 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waynesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Crozet, Crimora, Free Union, Afton, Ivy, New Hope, Greenwood, Hermitage, Yancey Mills and White Hall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO