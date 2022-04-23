ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Camden, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Oglethorpe, Taliaferro, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Oglethorpe; Taliaferro; Wilkes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENE...NORTHERN TALIAFERRO...SOUTHWESTERN WILKES AND SOUTH CENTRAL OGLETHORPE COUNTIES At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carters Grove, or 10 miles north of Crawfordville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Washington, Union Point, Woodville, Rayle, Ficklin, Lundberg, Daniel Springs, Newtown, Celeste, Lyneville, Philomath, Sandy Cross and Carters Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of central Indiana. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect widespread frost across Central Indiana with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. Best chance for temperatures to fall at or below freezing is along and north of a line from Lafayette to Kokomo to Muncie.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Taliaferro by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Taliaferro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENE...NORTHERN TALIAFERRO...SOUTHWESTERN WILKES AND SOUTH CENTRAL OGLETHORPE COUNTIES At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carters Grove, or 10 miles north of Crawfordville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Washington, Union Point, Woodville, Rayle, Ficklin, Lundberg, Daniel Springs, Newtown, Celeste, Lyneville, Philomath, Sandy Cross and Carters Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Laurens, southeastern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 200 PM EDT At 123 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Greenwood to 7 miles south of Abbeville. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Ninety Six, Cross Hill, Cokesbury, Waterloo, Hodges, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood and Greenwood State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Caldwell Mountains, Cleveland, Eastern McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alexander; Caldwell Mountains; Cleveland; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern McDowell, northeastern Rutherford, western Alexander, eastern Caldwell, northwestern Cleveland and Burke Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1223 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles north of Lenoir to 3 miles northwest of Rutherfordton. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lenoir, Morganton, Forest City, Rutherfordton, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Valdese, Spindale, Gamewell and Hudson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Wenatchee Area FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Ephrata, Chelan, Cashmere, Othello, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation and fruit trees in that are blossoming. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chesterfield; Southern Lancaster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lancaster and northwestern Chesterfield Counties through 230 PM EDT At 201 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pageland, or 17 miles east of Lancaster, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pageland, Ruby, Mount Croghan, Taxahaw, High Point Fire Station, Central High School and Forty Acre Rock Preserve. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Northern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Northern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Spartanburg, southwestern Cherokee and northwestern Union Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Spartanburg, or near Reidville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Duncan, Lyman, Pacolet, Wellford, Roebuck, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Reidville and Croft State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Waynesboro, Greene, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Waynesboro; Greene; Nelson; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Nelson County in central Virginia South central Rockingham County in western Virginia Northwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia Western Greene County in central Virginia East central Augusta County in western Virginia The eastern City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 115 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waynesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Crozet, Crimora, Free Union, Afton, Ivy, New Hope, Greenwood, Hermitage, Yancey Mills and White Hall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Thomasville to Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Asheboro and Randleman around 220 PM EDT. Seagrove around 225 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Uwharrie Haven, Norman, Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity and Steeds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kershaw, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kershaw; Lee; Richland; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lee, northwestern Sumter, east central Richland and southeastern Kershaw Counties through 215 PM EDT At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Goodale State Park to near Horrel Hill. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Camden, Goodale State Park, Horrel Hill, Boykin, Lucknow, Fort Jackson McCrady Training Center, Dinkins Mill, Spring Hill, Wateree River Correctional Institution, Rembert and Antioch. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 97 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Greater Burke, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Greater Burke; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Catawba, western Lincoln, northern Cleveland, northwestern Gaston and south central Burke Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1256 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles north of Shelby, or over Casar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cherryville, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston, Polkville, Casar, South Mountains State Park, Cooksville, Vale and Propst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, McDuffie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; McDuffie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McDuffie and west central Columbia Counties through 200 PM EDT At 140 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thomson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thomson, Appling, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Columbia County Jail, Carpenter Airport, Ansley Mill, Sweetwater Park, McDuffie County Fire Department, Thomson Fire Department, McDuffie Regional Medical Center, University Hospital McDuffie and White Oak Campground. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 172 and 186. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Newberry, northwestern Lexington and northeastern Saluda Counties through 145 PM EDT At 117 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Prosperity, or 12 miles south of Newberry, moving northeast at 30 mph. Boaters on Lake Murray Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Prosperity, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Little Mountain, Stoney Hill, Fairview Fire Station, Putnam`s Landing, Mid-Carolina High School, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Wyses Ferry, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar, Melvin Park, Riverbend Boat Ramp and Cedar Grove Fire Station. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 83 and 91. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Sand Hill River at Climax affecting Polk County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sand Hill River at Climax. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Monday was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet Thursday. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Augusta, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Waynesboro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUGUSTA ...THE CITY OF STAUNTON AND THE NORTHERN CITY OF WAYNESBORO At 107 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Staunton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Crimora, Fishersville, Verona, Weyers Cave, New Hope, Mount Sidney, Hermitage, Mint Spring, Fort Defiance and Staunton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anson; Guilford; Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Thomasville to Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Asheboro and Randleman around 220 PM EDT. Seagrove around 225 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Uwharrie Haven, Norman, Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity and Steeds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From this evening to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.9 feet...and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 15.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall back below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Glascock, Hancock, Warren, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Hancock; Warren; Washington; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wilkinson, eastern Baldwin, southern Warren, southeastern Hancock, Glascock and western Washington Counties through 200 PM EDT At 124 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Mayfield to near Linton to near McIntyre, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sandersville, Gibson, Irwinton, Tennille, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Oconee, Mitchell, Deepstep, Edge Hill, Edgehill, Hamburg State Park, Shoals, Downs, Jewell, Warthen, Beall Springs, Mayfield, Agricola and Reese. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA

