Player Ratings: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

A couple of weeks ago, after Everton’s shock 1-0 victory over Manchester United was followed a day later by Burnley’s loss to bottom of the table Norwich City and subsequent firing of long-time manager Sean Dyche, Blues fans could feel an easing of relegation fears. A last-gasp home draw for the Toffees against Leicester City on Wednesday night and four points from the Clarets’ last two games has ramped the pressure right back up, leading into this weekend’s fixtures. On Sunday, a caretaker manager-helmed Burnley host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor, whereas Everton travel across Stanley Park to face one of European football’s top sides at Anfield. Frank Lampard will be hoping Wolves can do him a favour, but realizes that his side must look to themselves to get out of the dreadful predicament they are in. Here, we look at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO