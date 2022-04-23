Three Things to Know Saturday, 4/23/22

Nelsonville Community Yard Sale Set

NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league is sponsoring a community yard sale on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nelsonville City Park.

10-foot X 10-foot spaces are available for $10. There is no need to reserve a space because the entire park is being used so there is enough space for everyone.

Food concessions will be provided by the Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league. There will also be a lottery drawing and a 50/50 drawing held during the event. Rain will cancel the event, but it will be rescheduled if a rain cancelation is needed.

Any questions please call Rudy Schultz at (740) 603-4716.

Albany Plans Facility and Maintenance Meeting

{p class=”p1”}ALBANY — There will be a meeting of the Albany Facility & Maintenance Committee on Tuesday, at 6 p.m. to discuss 2022 paving, funding & all things related to maintaining the village streets. This meeting will take place at Council Chambers, 5153 Alton Street.

On This Day in History

On this day, April 23, 1985, the Coca-Cola Company announced that it was changing its 99-year-old secret formula. The new Coke was not successful, which resulted in the resumption of selling the original version.