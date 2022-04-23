ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Three Things to Know Saturday, 4/23/22

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

Nelsonville Community Yard Sale Set

NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league is sponsoring a community yard sale on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nelsonville City Park.

10-foot X 10-foot spaces are available for $10. There is no need to reserve a space because the entire park is being used so there is enough space for everyone.

Food concessions will be provided by the Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league. There will also be a lottery drawing and a 50/50 drawing held during the event. Rain will cancel the event, but it will be rescheduled if a rain cancelation is needed.

Any questions please call Rudy Schultz at (740) 603-4716.

Albany Plans Facility and Maintenance Meeting

{p class=”p1”}ALBANY — There will be a meeting of the Albany Facility & Maintenance Committee on Tuesday, at 6 p.m. to discuss 2022 paving, funding & all things related to maintaining the village streets. This meeting will take place at Council Chambers, 5153 Alton Street.

On This Day in History

On this day, April 23, 1985, the Coca-Cola Company announced that it was changing its 99-year-old secret formula. The new Coke was not successful, which resulted in the resumption of selling the original version.

Athens Messenger

Athens Farmers Market turns 50

The outdoors edition of the Athens Farmers Market will kick off its golden anniversary today. According to AFM Promoter, Beth Weingroff, the theme of this year’s market is “Nourishing the Community Since 1972.” This ongoing event will feature 55 farm vendors, musicians, interactive performances, as well as some artist vendors from the Athens Art Guild. Once again, the Athens Farmers Market will take place at the Market on State Mall...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Mac and cheese bar to open on Court Street this summer

Cincinnati-based Keystone’s Mac Shack has announced the opening of its second location. Located in Athens’ historic Uptown at 14 S. Court Street, Mac Shack will bring the brand’s signature macaroni and cheese and thriving late-night business to the community surrounding Ohio University. An asset of hospitality company Four Entertainment Group (4EG), Keystone’s Mac Shack is the fast-casual mac and cheese bar of Keystone Bar & Grill. Keystone’s Mac Shack first opened its doors in Cincinnati’s Clifton neighborhood in September 2016 and has become a local...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

