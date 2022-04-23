ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bernie Sanders is 'not a great fan' of Florida and 'pretty much wrote off' competing in the state if he'd been the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee: book

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krMIA_0fI4epd600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zB4dU_0fI4epd600
Then-Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders speak during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Fla., on June 27, 2019.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

  • Sanders believed he didn't need Florida to win the presidency if he were Democratic nominee, per a forthcoming book.
  • Ari Rabin-Havt, a campaign aide, wrote that Florida "was an amalgamation of our worst-performing demographic groups."
  • Despite narrow GOP wins in past years, Democrats remain divided on how much to invest in the state.

Over the past few years, Democrats have been wrangling over whether or not to invest in Florida at the presidential level.

The party has been frustrated by upsets in the last two elections in what some still see as a winnable swing state — albeit one that has had a slight Republican lean in recent cycles.

In 2012, then-President Barack Obama narrowly edged then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in Florida by a little under 1%, while former President Donald Trump won the state by 1% in 2016 and 3% in 2020.

While many party officials have argued that Florida — with its 30 electoral votes — is worth the investment, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont would have sidelined the state during the 2020 general election had he been the Democratic presidential nominee, according to a forthcoming book by former deputy campaign manager Ari Rabin-Havt.

In the book, "The Fighting Soul: On the Road with Bernie Sanders," Rabin-Havt detailed how the Sanders campaign felt strongly that the Independent senator could rebuild electoral strength in core Democratic states while also acknowledging that Florida was not a part of their calculus in defeating Trump in 2020.

"In our minds, this election hinged on two main factors: geography and trust," Rabin-Havt wrote. "Hillary Clinton's 2016 map showed the base of blue states that we believed every Democratic candidate should be able to win."

He continued: "To start, we pretty much wrote off Florida. Bernie didn't mind that strategy. He is, in his words, 'not a great fan' of the state. Based on the numbers and our research, we believed that winning the state was a near impossibility for us — and, for that matter, for any Democratic candidate. For Bernie, the state was an amalgamation of our worst-performing demographic groups: elderly voters, Cubans, and upper-class, middle-aged voters."

During a February 2020 interview on CBS' "60 Minutes," Sanders also declined to walk back his past comments on the Cuban revolution — expressing his belief that the regime of the longtime communist leader Fidel Castro should not be painted with a broad brush.

"We're very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but you know, it's unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know?" Sanders said at the time.

He added: "When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usOWQ_0fI4epd600
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Many Democratic politicians in the state were incensed by the comments, complaining that Sanders was blowing any real shot that the party had in winning the state, which is home to high-profile GOP politicians including Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

In a state where the "communist" and "socialist" labels are used as a political cudgel against candidates, Sanders' opinions on Cuba ran counter to the moderate-to-conservative sensibilities of many of its voters.

Sanders' leading primary rival in 2020 was former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden at that time headed into the Florida contest with momentum buoyed by his victory in the South Carolina primary, which came after the former Delaware senator faltered in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary earlier that year.

In the March 2020 Florida Democratic primary, Biden easily defeated Sanders 62%-23%. The nearly 40-point victory afforded Biden 162 delegates in the state, compared to 57 for Sanders.

Rabin-Havt said that the Sanders campaign looked to the swing state of Arizona as a key component in their electoral puzzle, but kept a strong focus on the Midwest and Pennsylvania.

"Working-class, white voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania who voted for Trump, or more likely at home, in 2016 were a winnable demographic for us," he wrote.

He added: "Our research bore this out. In internal Sanders campaign polling conducted in April 2019, Bernie beat Trump by 11 points in Michigan, 10 points in Wisconsin, and 8 points in Pennsylvania." (Biden went on to win all three states in the general election.)

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Sanders would consider a 2024 presidential campaign if Biden decides not to run for reelection, per a memo written by his former 2020 campaign manager.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 12

relay
1d ago

He would probably only be welcomed in California or New York or a couple other states ruled by socialist democratic governors

Reply
6
justsayingasIseeit
2d ago

bernie not being a fan of Florida is the best news I heard today

Reply
12
Randal L Tuttle
2d ago

Oh Bernie you know you only have 1 maybe 2 supporters in florida

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
State
Iowa State
City
Miami, FL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Arizona State
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Fidel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Sanders Campaign#Democratic#Nbc News#The Performing Arts#Ap Photo#Gop#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Democrats abandoned Ketanji Brown Jackson. Black women came to bear witness

Leah Daughtry knew she had to be there. Even though Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn’t in the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote ended in a deadlock on Monday, Daughtry turned up for one very important reason.“It’s a historic moment, and I wanted to be part of the history, to witness on behalf of all of Black women, everywhere, especially my niece, to witness what would happen today,” Daughtry told me during a break before the vote on Monday. She was wearing her priest collar: she is an ordained minister, and a fifth-generation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

473K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy