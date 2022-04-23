ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Fast-track Portugal? If only...

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyNxR_0fI4egvn00

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.

St George’s Day brought a tweet from Lord Frost that will surely gladden the heart of every English traveller (as well as those from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland).

You might recall his lordship negotiated the Brexit deal by which British citizens became “third-country nationals” subject to all manner of restrictions on travel to the European Union.

In his social media post, Lord Frost welcomes what he called “a very welcome and sensible decision by Portugal to allow travellers from the UK to use e-gates”.

Lord Frost includes a link to an article in the Daily Telegraph headlined: “Portugal to treat British travellers as EU citizens at borders to cut airport queues.”

(Some people might do a double-take at what appears to be a gesture of national sovereignty of the kind that we were led was impossible under the domination of Brussels, but let’s read on.)

“Portugal has broken ranks to become the first EU country to defy Brexit by treating British holidaymakers the same as EU citizens at its borders.”

Evidently, then, fools like me who had warned of a drastic increase in hassle when heading for Europe after Brexit were wrong. You, me and Lord Frost can apparently now fly to Portugal happy in the knowledge that we will not be held up at passport control a moment longer than we did while the UK was part of the EU.

“The Portuguese government has opened its e-gates to British travellers, enabling them to be fast-tracked seamlessly without having to queue for hours for manual checks, as previously required under Brexit,” we are told.

If only this were true.

Third-country nationals arriving in the Schengen area must be stamped in, individually and manually, by frontier officials. At present it is the only way for border guards to assess whether British visitors have stayed more than 90 days in 180 in the EU – one of the rules that the UK brought upon itself.

Two weeks ago, my delayed British Airways flight to Milan arrived just behind the Airbus A380 carrying many hundreds of passengers from Dubai. I queued for over a hour while EU citizens breezed through in seconds.

As countries such as Cyprus have previously done, the authorities in Lisbon appear to have made an operational decision to ease the queues by automating one part of the process – matching the person and the document – before an officer stamps the passport.

But they cannot make a policy decision to treat “British holidaymakers the same as EU citizens at its borders”. The need to be stamped in and out remains.

Yes, it is a ridiculously analogue procedure, and is due to be superseded – possibly later this year – by the automated EU Entry/Exit System (EES). But for now British arrivals, unlike European Union citizens, must present their passport for processing to a human being.

Lord Frost adds in his tweet: “It’s worth pointing out, perhaps, that we already allow all EU travellers to use our e-gates when arriving in the UK.”

Being a member of the European Union confers many advantages. Don’t take my word for it; ahead of the 2016 referendum, the yet-to-be-enobled Mr Frost said : “It is in the UK’s national interest to stay part of the EU.

“I do not think that we should come out of it.”

Given the tangle of red tape and reduced opportunities brought in by the vote to leave and subsequent withdrawal agreement, I think many British travellers will agree with that view.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Calder
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Eu Countries#English#British#The European Union#The Daily Telegraph#Eu
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Place
Dubai
Country
Scotland
Country
Portugal
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

620K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy