Selling Sunset viewers spot Jason Oppenheim ‘pretending’ to take call in hilarious season 5 scene

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Selling Sunset viewers have spotted a hilarious apparent blunder on the new season of the show.

The real estate reality show returned for its fifth season on Friday (22 April), with one scene showing boss Jason Oppenheim leaving the office to put an offer to a client over the phone.

However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted that while Oppenheim was seemingly speaking to his client, his camera app could clearly be seen to be open on his phone’s screen.

Viewers instantly spotted the moment and wrote about it on Twitter, with one comment writing: “My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client.”

“Highlight of the new season of Selling Sunset is Jason going outside for an ‘important phone call’ and the camera zooming in to him having the camera app open,” one tweet read.

Another commenter wrote: “Jason Oppenheim ‘on a phone call’ during a scene in the new season of Selling Sunset . From what I see though … his camera app is open.”

While some fans pointed out that iPhones can continue calls while other apps are open, many viewers argued that, given Selling Sunset is a constructed reality show, he was likely “pretending” to make the call.

One commenter said: “This show was created by the creators of Laguna Beach and The Hills , which notoriously faked phone calls.”

“I cringed so hard when I saw this,” one viewer wrote.

“Lmfaoooooo how did I miss that?!” another commented.

Selling Sunset is on Netflix now.

