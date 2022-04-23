Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.

Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.

She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots on 6 January 2021.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Joy Reid Friday night, Mr Schiff said he doubted the Georgia Congresswoman’s “failure of recollection on a number of key things”.

“It’s hard to imagine if you were calling for the imposition of martial law to overturn an election that you wouldn’t remember doing so,” Mr Schiff said.

Mr Schiff, a member of the house select committee investigating the Capitol Riots, agreed that Ms Greene should be called to testify before the panel.

He also called for Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy to provide testimony after a leaked recording emerged in which he said Mr Trump should resign for his role in the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Mr McCarthy initially denied the reports, until a recording of the conversation was released by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns.

Mr Schiff said: “As we are reminded again so vividly this week there are a number of members, probably Kevin McCarthy principally among them, with very relevant information.”

Mr Schiff said the GOP House leader had told the January 6 committee that he had already said all he knew publicly.

“But of course we found out that was yet another lie, and we found out the magnitude of that lie in the last 24-48 hours.”