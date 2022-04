Sony's universe of Marvel Comics characters is continuing to grow. ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo was in attendance for Sony's presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on Monday, where it was announced that an El Muerto solo movie is currently in the works at the studio. Platinum-selling recording artist Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, aka "Bad Bunny", is attached to star. Created by Peter David and Roger Cruz, El Muerto first debuted in 2006's Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #6. Also known as Juan-Carlos Sanchez, El Muerto is a super-powered wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match, where he nearly unmasked Spider-Man before being stung with a paralyzing poison. The two later teamed up to take down El Muerto's nemesis, Dorado. The character currently has only two comic appearances to his name.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO