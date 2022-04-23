ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's on TV Saturday: 'The Batman' on HBO, NBA playoffs and more

By Matt Cooper
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv .

SERIES

Would I Lie to You? Jordan Klepper, Nikki James, John Hodgman and Michael Urie are the celebrity contestants in a new episode of this game show hosted by Aasif Mandvi. (N) 8:30 p.m. The CW

Masters of Illusion Bill Cook, Dan Sperry, Tetro, Joel Meyer, Joshua Jay and Alex Ramon are the featured performers in the latest installment of this magic showcase hosted by Dean Cain. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Marry Me Now A woman seeks the kind of commitment from her significant other that helped her grandparents stay married for six decades in this episode of the reality series. (N) 9 p.m. OWN

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MLB; the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels host the Baltimore Orioles, 6 p.m. BSSC

Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors, 11 a.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks meet the Utah Jazz, 1:30 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics face the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. ESPN

Golf The Zurich Classic of New Orleans continues with third-round action, 10 a.m. Golf, Noon CBS

Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins, noon ABC; the Kings host the Anaheim Ducks, 7:30 p.m. KCOP, BSW

Major League Soccer The Chicago Fire FC visits the Minnesota United FC, 2 p.m. ESPN; the L.A. Galaxy welcomes Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

Premier League Soccer Leicester City versus Aston Villa, 7 a.m. CNBC; Manchester City versus Watford, 7 a.m. USA; Brentford versus Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m. NBC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS, 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.); White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS War in Ukraine; global challenges; Earth Day. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.); Rep. Ian Mackey (D-Mo.); Jane Mayer, the New Yorker; Ivo Daalder, former U.S. ambassador to NATO; Caroline Randall Williams, Vanderbilt University; State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Mich.); Sophia Nelson, the Grio; Rob Reiner. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank; former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS, 11:30 a.m. KCAL

Meet the Press Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 8 a.m. KNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Yevheniia Kravchuk, Ukrainian member of parliament; Lt. Gen. Doug Lute (U.S. Army-ret.), former U.S. ambassador to NATO; Dr. Michael Osterholm, director, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). (N) 8 a.m. KTTV

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Tumult in the media industry; Taylor Lorenz on her controversial "Libs of TikTok" article; a look ahead at this year's White House Correspondents Dinner; social media; the new CNN film "Navalny." (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes FBI Director Christopher Wray; author and Islamic scholar Nelly Lahoud ("The Bin Laden Papers"); New York City Mayor Eric Adams. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Peter Bogdanovich tribute A two-night salute to Bogdanovich concludes with the late filmmaker's Singapore-set 1979 crime drama "Saint Jack" starring Ben Gazzara, Denholm Elliot and George Lazenby, and "The Great Buster: A Celebration," a 2018 documentary about silent film legend Buster Keaton. 5 and 7:15 p.m. TCM

A Tail of Love A woman who runs a shelter for rescue dogs meets a handsome soldier in this made-for-cable romantic fable. Brittany Bristow, Chris McNally and Jayne Eastwood star. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The Batman “Twilight’s” Robert Pattinson dons cape and cowl and a fearsome scowl to play “The Batman” in Matt Reeves' 2022 reboot of the superhero franchise. With Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Anytime, HBO Max; also 8 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story An interior designer ("High School Musical's" Monique Coleman) who seems to have it all can't help wanting more in this made-for-cable melodrama. Nathan Witte, Eric Benét and LisaRaye McCoy also star. 8 p.m. and midnight Lifetime

12:00 p.m. April 23, 2022 : This post has been updated to add guests for "Fox News Sunday" and "This Week With George Stephanopoulos."

