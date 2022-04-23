Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Elizabeth Warren on 'Face the Nation'; Eric Adams, '60 Minutes'

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS, 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.); White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS War in Ukraine; global challenges; Earth Day. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.); Rep. Ian Mackey (D-Mo.); Jane Mayer, the New Yorker; Ivo Daalder, former U.S. ambassador to NATO; Caroline Randall Williams, Vanderbilt University; State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Mich.); Sophia Nelson, the Grio; Rob Reiner. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank; former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS, 11:30 a.m. KCAL

Meet the Press Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 8 a.m. KNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna; Gen. John R. Allen (USMC Ret.); Dr. Michael Osterholm, director, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday (N) 8 a.m. KTTV

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Tumult in the media industry; Taylor Lorenz on her controversial "Libs of TikTok" article; a look ahead at this year's White House Correspondents Dinner; social media; the new CNN film "Navalny." (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes FBI Director Christopher Wray; author and Islamic scholar Nelly Lahoud ("The Bin Laden Papers"); New York City Mayor Eric Adams. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

